Radio personality Carl “Dr. Feelgood” Moore hosted his first “Showtime at the Apollo” styled talent show on Dec. 10 for all ages.
Prize winnings were first place ($500), second place ($300) and third place ($200). Young children, teenagers and the very mature competed onstage in the Selma High School auditorium.
Reigning in for first place was 16-year-old Southside High School student Marcus Thomas, singing Whitney Houston’s “I Look to You.” Securing second place was a dance routine by Daeshon Blevins and Jalen Stewart of Selma High School. Camya Johnson, a senior at Selma High School, captured third place with “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars.
It was a twisted event when Camya Johnson made a decision that two other contestants who did not place in the fun-filled competition deserved a shot at investing in themselves. “I split it between two younger people,” she said. “They wrote their songs themselves. I feel like they can go far. And they’re young, too. One is in middle school and one is in ninth grade. They wrote original songs. The girl’s song was about her dad. She just lost her dad. The boy, his song was about finding himself.”
Moore says he wants to continue events like this for the community, especially young people. A donation will be given to the Selma High School band.
“This event was a great success,” he smiled. “It’s time to stop talking and be about it. Kids want to do fun things. They like to have fun. I plan on doing my part. We need others in our community to step up to the plate and do theirs.”
