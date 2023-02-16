A Selma teenager died in a car crash on Wednesday morning.
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, claimed the life of a 17-year-old who was fatally injured when the 2016 Toyota Corolla the teen was driving left the roadway, struck several trees and overturned.
The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Dallas County 83, approximately 12 miles northeast of Selma, in Dallas County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
