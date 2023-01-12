The Selma City Council met Thursday evening in front of a darkened city hall to officially declare Selma a disaster area, which is the first step for getting state and federal aid to the area. The council also approved $2 million from its surplus to pay for repairing damage to the city.
City Councilmen Samuel Randolph and Atkin Jemison did not attend the special emergency meeting of the council because their homes were damaged, Perkins said. Councilman Clay Carmichael told the Selma Sun he had several large trees down at his house.
A dusk-to-dawn curfew will be enforced Thursday night. Officials at a Thursday afternoon news conference stressed the importance of staying home unless you have a reason to be out.
