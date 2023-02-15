Selma and the western portion of the Black Belt is under an enhanced risk for severe weather on Thursday, Feb. 16 to Friday, Feb. 17.
According to weather reports any area under an enhanced risk may experience tornados, damaging winds up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail. Areas under a slight risk may see tornados, hail and winds up to 60 mph.
The window for severe weather is projected to be between noon on Thursday to midnight on Friday.
The public is advised to stay up to date with weather reports as they are made.
A Facebook page for the U.S. National Weather Service Birmingham can be seen here. A Facebook page for the Dallas County Emergency Management can be seen here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.