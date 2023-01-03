A tornado watch is in effect for Selma until 5 p.m. and other counties in the western portion of the Black Belt.
According to the U.S. National Weather Service a round is making its way from Mississippi. Communities farther east may be included in the watch throughout the day.
Another round is expected later today and may extend the watch further tonight. Other threats include flooding, winds up to 70 mph and hail.
The public is advised to take precautions as needed and keep an eye on weather updates as they're made.
