Selma University is set to emerge next year from deep financial difficulties and make significant progress in a 10-year plan to stabilize and grow the HBCU university so that it is successful for Selma and the Black Belt, said President Dr. Stanford Angion.
The university’s 2031 strategic plan is already underway and includes repairing campus buildings, getting financial aid back, hiring more professors, expanding broadband on campus and increasing enrollment to 350 students, Angion said during a presentation at the Rotary Club of Selma on Dec. 12.
“The university’s success will have a noticeable positive impact on the Alabama Black Belt and beyond,” said Angion, who took over as Selma University’s president in August 2021.
