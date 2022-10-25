Selma University will hold an open house event tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of HBCU month.
Featured will be a cookout, as well as prizes and giveaways. An HBCU proclamation will be read at 12 p.m.
Selma University is located at 1501 Boynton Street in Selma.
