Selma's Walmart reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday after a small fire in a back section of the store caused its closure Saturday night.
Dallas County officials say the fire was set by teenagers doing a TikTok challenge in the paper product aisle of Walmart. Other fires have caused major damage in Atlanta and North Carolina.
A Walmart representative on Sunday morning said the incident remains under investigation and "fortunately there were no injuries."
Dallas County Commissioner Vivian Rogers said the store was "a little smokey" but there was no actual fire.
Rogers said the police suspect it was a group of kids carrying out a TikTok challenge. The kids were captured on security camera and the police are looking for them, she said. No word on whether any have been caught yet.
A deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office on Saturday night confirmed reports from social media that a small fire was put out in the paper goods aisle of Selma's Walmart on Highland Avenue. The fire was small and easily contained, but employees and customers were evacuated into the parking lot and the store did not reopen immediately. It is unclear when the Walmart will reopen.
The suspected TikTok challenge has closed Walmarts in other communities. Other fires have been set in paper products aisles of Walmarts in North Carolina and Atlanta. A 14-year-old was charged with first-degree arson for the Atlanta fire in August that reached the roof and caused major damage.
