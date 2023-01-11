A Selma woman who allegedly attacked her cousin with a razor has been arrested after turning herself in.
According to an Alabama News Network Jamilla Neely, 37, allegedly came to her cousin's house on Sunday, Jan. 8 and slashed her when she opened the door.
After notifying authorities a warrant was put out for Neely until she turned herself in. She was charged with first-degree assault and was held on a $30,000 bond, which she reportedly posted.
Read the Alabama News Network story here.
