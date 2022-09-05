A woman from Selma was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle wreck north of Minter.
According to media reports the victim was identified as Tamica Donaldson, 42. She was driving at the intersection of County Road 85 and Highway 41 before striking a tree.
Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency found that she was not using a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident took place an estimated four miles north of Minter at around 10:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.