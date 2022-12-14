Two women from Selma have been charged by Auburn police with theft of property in the third degree and attempting to elude.
According to Alabama News Network they have been identified as Aliah Rand, 20, and Davida Hall, 25.
Auburn police received a call about a theft at the 1700 block of South College Street. When officers arrived they found two suspects, who attempted to flee in a vehicle but were arrested.
Read the Alabama News Network story here.
