National Public Radio featured Selma's Joanna Bland as part of a series interviewing members of the civil rights generation.
NPR Washington DC reporter Ayesha Rascoe came to Selma for the interview with Bland that included the guided tour Bland gives through her tour business Journey for the Soul.
The segment aired on the local Alabama Public Radio. Hear the interview here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.