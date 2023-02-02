Alabama Farmers Cooperative named Selma's Tim Wood as Manager of the Year for 2022.
During the 86th Annual Meeting for the Alabama Farmers Cooperative in Montgomery, Wood was awarded Manager of the Year for managing the Central Alabama Cooperative.
The meeting featured keynote speaker Braxten Nielsen, who learned to walk again after a rodeo injury, and from Dr. John Fulton, an Ohio State University professor of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, about having a connected digital farm.
AFC President and CEO Rivers Myres also spoke about the many successes in 2022 of AFC, divisions and joint ventures.
