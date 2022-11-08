State Sen. Malika Fortier, who did not run for reelection, closed out her term by presenting grants to several education organizations in Selma and Dallas County.
Organizations providing access to technology and inspiration to students received mini grants from the Alabama Education Trust Fund. Receiving grants at the ceremony at the public library were
Selma City Schools, $35,000
Dallas County Board of Education, $34,000
All Things Are Possible, CDC, $5,000
Evans Special Benefit Fund, $4,000
Selma-Dallas County Library, $3,000
