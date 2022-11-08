Malika Fortier with educators

Sen. Malika Fortier with Selma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd, CeCe Grayson, former Mayor George Evans, Library Director Becky Nichols and Dallas County Superintendent Anthony Sampson.

State Sen. Malika Fortier, who did not run for reelection, closed out her term by presenting grants to several education organizations in Selma and Dallas County.

Organizations providing access to technology and inspiration to students received mini grants from the Alabama Education Trust Fund. Receiving grants at the ceremony at the public library were

Selma City Schools, $35,000

Dallas County Board of Education, $34,000

All Things Are Possible, CDC, $5,000

Evans Special Benefit Fund, $4,000

Selma-Dallas County Library, $3,000

