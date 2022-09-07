September is the month set aside to make the public aware of hunger issues and what food banks do.
Jeff Harrison, Executive Director of the Selma Area Food Bank, said this September is especially significant because the Selma Area Food Bank now owns the building they occupy at 101 Craig Industrial Park, Avenue C. The former owners, Charlotte and Joseph Mussafer, Peggy and Maurice Mussafer along with Harry Kampakis, donated the building to the Selma Area Food Bank in a ceremony held in August. A plaque was mounted on the front of the building commemorating the donation.
Harrison said September is the month set aside to advocate for food banks by donating or having a food or fund drive at their business or school. He said he has discovered that some folks don’t realize there is a food bank in Selma, and some get confused about the difference in the food bank and the food pantries. “Food pantries get most of their food from the food bank,” Harrison said.
