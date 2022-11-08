This Friday, Nov. 11 restaurants, retail outlets tourist attractions and other services are offering discounts to those who have served in the military.
In addition to discounts, free meals will be offered by multiple restaurant locations throughout the state, said the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Some services such as Alabama State Parks offer free admission year-round to veterans.
See here for a list at Veterans Affairs' website.
