Seven area schools – four Dallas County schools and three Selma City schools – are on the state’s list of “failing schools.”
Schools are listed as “failing” when they are on the bottom 6% of standardized test scores in the state for reading, English and math. This year, 79 state schools met the criteria for “failing schools.” Seventy-five schools were on the list in 2021.
In Selma City Schools, Clark Elementary School, Payne Elementary School and Selma High School were listed as “failing schools.” This is the third year Selma High School has appeared on the list. R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy worked itself off the failing school list for 2022.
