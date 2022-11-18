Several are dead and others are injured after two unrelated vehicle accidents that took place in Montgomery County.
According to an AL.com report, a crash on Tuesday claimed the lives of George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36, from DeFuniank Springs.
The accident happened an estimated 15 miles south of Montgomery on U.S. 331 when George Turner's vehicle collided head on with a car driven by William J. Canary Jr., 71, of Montgomery.
Canary was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
Another report from Al.com said that a crash occurred in Montgomery on Friday that resulted in five deaths, two of them being children. The incident took place on Interstate 65 northbound at W. South Boulevard.
According to the report a vehicle being driven by Maria Baltazar, 49, entered a road against traffic before crashing into an 18-wheeler.
Baltazar died along with passengers Veronica Gonzalez, 28, Hosea Lopez, 27, Christian Lopez Gonzalez, 10, and Edwardo Lopez Gonzalez,4, from Cairo, Georgia.
Police continue to investigate both cases.
