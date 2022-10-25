Most of the Black Belt region is under a slight risk for severe weather tonight, with a tornado watch issued for Dallas County until 7 p.m.
According to AlabamaWx Weather Blog strong, gusty winds and hail will be threats. Tornados are a possibility mainly for the western part of the state.
Rain may amount to one to one and a half inches today.
The public is advised to take precautions as needed and to stay up to date with weather news. A Facebook group for Dallas County Emergency Management Agency can be seen here.
