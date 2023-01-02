Severe weather is expected to occur across much of the Black Belt region Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
A large portion of the Black Belt region is under an enhanced risk of severe storms, making it likely to take place, according to the Weather Forecast Office.
Threats include tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail.
The public is advised to keep up to date with weather reports as they are made. A Facebook page for the Dallas County Emergency Agency can be seen here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.