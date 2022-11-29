The Black Belt region remains under a risk of severe weather, with the timeframe being between 3 p.m. today and 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Choctaw, Sumter and part of Greene counties are under an enhanced risk in which tornados and damaging winds up to 70 mph are possible, as well as ping pong-sized hail.
The rest of the region is under a slight and marginal risk that are less likely to have severe weather but can't be ruled out.
See below for a list by the Dallas County Emergency Management of storm shelters:
Burnsville (behind VFD) on 8609 Alabama Highway 14E
Orrville (behind Keith High school) on 1274 Co Rd 115
Tipton on 2534 Brown Street
Valley Grande (Horse Arena) on 3271 Co Rd 65
Southside (behind Field house) on 7975 U S Hwy 80E
Plantersville on 530 Pecan Road
Selma City shelter on 1609 J L Chestnut Ave
