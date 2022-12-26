Rep. Terri Sewell has announced a $42,820,760 funding package for local projects mostly in the Black Belt area has passed the House and Senate and will be headed to President Joe Biden for his signature.
The package passed by a vote of 225 to 201 and is expected to address "the most pressing needs" in the seventh district of Alabama.
“I am overjoyed to report that over $42 million in direct funding is on its way to Alabama’s 7th Congressional District from this year’s government funding package!” Sewell said.
“My team and I have worked diligently all year to ensure that money for these fifteen projects gets included in the annual funding bill so that we can make our communities safer, stronger, and more prosperous. With this historic funding, we are responding directly to some of our district’s most pressing needs and reversing decades of disinvestment!”
The following projects will be funded according to Sewell's announcement:
Montgomery County
$4,000,000 for the City of Montgomery Blight Project - Funding will be used to redevelop blighted properties within the City of Montgomery and revitalize neighborhoods that have historically seen a lack of investment opportunities.
$15,000,000 for the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Gate at Maxwell Air Force Base - Funding will be used to construct a commercial vehicle inspection and entry control facility area. This project will provide perimeter protection and security of Air Force personnel and assets, prevent unauthorized access, and maximize traffic flow.
$6,800,000 for the F-35 Weapons Load Crew Training Facility at the Montgomery Regional Airport (ANG) Base - Funding will be used to construct a Weapons Load Crew Training facility utilizing conventional design and construction methods to accommodate the mission of the facility. This arrangement will improve the ability to train weapons load crews and certify their continued readiness.
Dallas County
$4,000,000 for the Selma Riverfront Multi-plex - Funding will be used to acquire, redevelop, and construct a center for essential public safety services accessible for all members of the community.
$500,000 for the Orrville Public Library - Funding will be used for the construction of a new municipal public library providing access to educational resources for a historically underserved community.
$1,500,000 for the Historic Brown Chapel AME Church Restoration - Funding will be used to stabilize the structure of the building to allow for further restoration of the sanctuary, bell towers, and brickwork.
Marengo County
$1,143,018 for the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority in Demopolis for facilities and equipment - Funding will be used to address many of the ongoing public health issues experienced in our region by providing high schoolers with the opportunity to rotate through the many clinical and non-clinical departments at the hospital.
Wilcox County
$595,041 for the J. Paul Jones Hospital, Camden, AL for facilities and equipment - Funding will be used to modernize the hospital's laboratory department to allow seamless communication with other data systems, reducing manual workload.
Clarke County
$1,000,000 for the Health Care Authority Corporation of the City of Thomasville, AL for facilities and equipment - Funding will be used to improve healthcare clinical outcomes in Thomasville and the larger Black Belt area of Alabama. The funding will provide basic and advanced treatments for many who otherwise lack access to such services and are prohibited by costs from traveling long distances to the otherwise closest providers.
Greene County
$521,100 for the Greene County Hospital and Nursing Home in Eutaw for facilities and equipment - Funding will be used to purchase and install two new generators, providing important protections and 24-hour care in the case of an emergency or power outage.
Hale County
$511,601 for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency for Hale County Storm Shelters - Funding will be used to construct 6 storm shelters in Hale County Alabama. Many rural areas across Alabama's Black Belt, including communities in Hale County, do not have access to storm shelters. The construction of these shelters would create a safe location for residents to seek shelter during severe storms.
