Rep. Terri Sewell has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee for the 118th Congress in addition to being named to the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Administration Committee.
“The State of Alabama has long played a central role in advancing U.S. defense capabilities, and as a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I am excited to do my part to support the brave men and women working to keep our nation safe and secure,” said Sewell in an announcement.
“We in Alabama’s 7th Congressional District are proud to be home to Maxwell Air Force Base, the 187th Fighter Wing, the 117th Air Refueling Wing, and countless men and women in uniform that profoundly serve our country. I look forward to leveraging my position on the Armed Services Committee to advocate for their needs in this new Congress.”
The committee deals with the following:
Defense policy, ongoing military operations, the organization and reform of the Department of Defense and Department of Energy, counter-drug programs, acquisition and industrial base policy, technology transfer and export controls, joint interoperability, the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, Department of Energy nonproliferation programs, and detainee affairs and policy.
