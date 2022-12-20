Terri Sewell at groundbreaking for drinking water in Wilcox County

Rep. Terri Sewell breaks ground with USDA officials for a drinking water project in Wilcox County. Image from Sewell's Facebook page. 

Rep. Terri Sewell was present at a groundbreaking ceremony with officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a new clean water project in Miller's Ferry in Wilcox County. 

The USDA recently invested $13.6 million for water system expansions in Wilcox County to provide clean drinking water for rural residents.

"Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right and this investment will make a big difference for rural Alabama!" said Sewell on her Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.