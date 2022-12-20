Rep. Terri Sewell was present at a groundbreaking ceremony with officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a new clean water project in Miller's Ferry in Wilcox County.
The USDA recently invested $13.6 million for water system expansions in Wilcox County to provide clean drinking water for rural residents.
"Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right and this investment will make a big difference for rural Alabama!" said Sewell on her Facebook page.
