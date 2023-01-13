Sewell: Feeling of seeing her damaged hometown "unimaginable"

US Rep. Terri Sewell said the feeling of seeing the “utter darkness” as she crossed the Edmund Pettis Bridge into her hometown Thursday night was “unimaginable.”
Sewell flew in from Washington and got into Selma Thursday night. She said at a Friday morning news conference that she had already been in touch with the White House and with FEMA to start the recovery process.
State Rep. Prince Chestnut said the people of Selma can “be assured that help is on the way.” Chestnut said he has contacted Sewell, Gov. Kay Ivey, Lt. Gov. will Ainsworth and other state officials, and “all have pledged to help us in Selma.”
“I have also received a message from US Senator Katie Britt stating that she will assist in our efforts to recover,” Chestnut said. “We are going to need it. I would like everyone in our community to know that while this is a dark time for us, we will rebuild, and we will be better and stronger when it is done.”
Britt, Ivey and state EMS Director Jeff Smitherman were to be in Selma Friday afternoon to survey the damage and speak to officials and citizens.
