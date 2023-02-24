There are still some tornado survivors that are unsure as to where to go and what to do for help recovering from the Jan. 12 tornado that devastated a swath of Selma, Dallas County and some surrounding counties. That is why Congresswoman Terri Sewell held her Disaster Assistance Resource Fair at the Edmundite Mission’s Bullock Community Center on Thursday.
Sewell said, “There are still a lot of folks that don’t know where to go.”
The resource fair had, in one place, FEMA, SBA, Selma Housing Authority, USDA, other resources needed.
"I’m excited to be here to make sure the constituents I represent that have been impacted by the storm have access to the federal resources and state resources to build back better, that is the goal,” she said.
She also clarified that the FEMA gives out grants, they do not have to be paid back. SBA gives very low interest loans. They will need to be paid back but are held to a very low rate to make it easier to pay them back.
“Some people have gone to FEMA and gotten a rejection letter and think that is the end. But it’s not the end.” Sewell explained that most of the time the reason for FEMA rejections is simply incomplete information on the applications. Sewell and FEMA representative Issa Mansaray both say if you have received a rejection from FEMA, try again, reapply. There are three ways to do so, one is online at www.disasterassistance.gov or down load the FEMA app, you can call 1-800-621-3362, or meet with them in person at a one of the disaster recovery centers at the Edmundite Mission Bullock center or at the Felix Heights Community Center. Sewell added that small businesses and nonprofits need to apply to FEMA for assistance. They too can use the same methods as individuals.
Sewell recommended to anyone who is applying for assistance with FEMA or any other of the agencies to have with them their personal identification, including Social Security Number. Also have all information and documents that are proof of ownership of the damaged property and any documentation to help establish the value of the property.
A large percentage of the structures damaged by the tornado are historic structures. Sewell said “Structures with historic designations may be able to get additional resources through the Department of Interior. They and the National Park Service often have grant opportunities. I urge them to contact may office to find out about those kind of historic preservation grants.” She said call for any other questions also. Sewell’s Selma Office Phone number is 334-877-4414, her Birmingham office is 205-254-1960, and in Washington, DC is 202-225-2665.
