Terri Sewell along with representatives Darin LaHood (IL-18), and David Kustoff (TN-08) have introduced a bipartisan bill that will reportedly provide easier services to mental health care.
The bill is titled H.R. 8892, the Access to Mental Health Services Act, and is aimed at addressing "gaps" coverage for mental health care where patient access may be restricted depending on their provider.
“Alabamians suffering from mental health and substance use disorders deserve our compassion and support,” said Sewell. “We in Congress must ensure that Americans have access to the treatment and services they need to recover."
"That’s why as we celebrate National Recovery Month, I’m proud to join with my colleagues across the aisle to introduce the Access to Mental Health Services Act. This critical legislation would help break down barriers to mental health services for those who need them most and marks a critical step toward addressing our nation's mental health crisis.”
According to a press release from Sewell the bill will do the following:
- Heightening awareness of such services: This bill requires the Departments to conduct an outreach campaign regarding the availability of mental health crisis services under private insurance. In addition, the outreach campaign would promote the potential benefits of accessing such services and seek to address any perceived stigma in obtaining such services.
- Identifying potential coverage gaps: This bill requires the Departments to submit a report to Congress concerning private insurance coverage for mental health crisis services, any potential barriers to accessing such services, and potential issues related to unexpected surprise medical bills.
See a copy of the bill here.
