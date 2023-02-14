Selma could welcome big names at this year’s Bridge Crossing Jubilee in March, including President Biden.
Selma native and Congresswoman Terri Sewell said at a news conference in the Selma City Council Chambers Tuesday she personally invited Biden to come to Selma during the annual Jubilee in March to see devastation from the Jan. 12 tornado firsthand. She especially wanted Biden there since he gave federal approval last week for the federal government to cover 100% of the cleanup costs that Selma couldn’t afford.
Sewell jokingly said she “accosted” Biden in the aisle as he was greeting congress at the State of the Union Speech to ask him to come to Selma during Jubilee and see the tornado’s damage and how it has impacted the city for himself.
Sewell said she also has invited her congressional colleagues to come to Selma for the Jubilee that marks the anniversary of Bloody Sunday the first weekend in March.
“Now more than ever, I want my colleagues to see the needs of Selma,” Sewell said. “They will have firsthand knowledge, the folks that are appropriators, can see what Selma looked like and what it can be like and freely give us more money.”
Many dignitaries have made the voyage to Selma for Jubilee over the years to march alongside thousands of attendees over the Edmund Pettus Bridge to celebrate the historic protest by African Americans to earn equal voting rights. Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris was the guest speaker. Former First Lady Hillary Clinton came in 2019 and former President Obama came in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.