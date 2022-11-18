Rep. Terri Sewell has put out a statement on the recent decision by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to step down from her position.
Pelosi is the 52nd speaker and has served several terms but announced that she will not seek another term.
Sewell references the 7th district in her statement on Pelosi, noting her work on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
See below for the full statement made on her website:
“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a true public servant whose tenure as Speaker of the House will be remembered as one of the most effective examples of leadership in modern history. For two decades, she has led the Democratic Caucus with dignity and grace, breaking down barriers for women and girls and putting the needs of the American people above all.
“I have been honored to partner with Speaker Pelosi to advance the needs of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District including our work to pass H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. While she will no longer lead our caucus, I have no doubt that Speaker Pelosi will remain a powerful force for good in our party and our nation. I look forward to continuing to serve alongside her.”
