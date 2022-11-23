During her Congress in Your Community tour that included Marengo and Choctaw counties, Rep. Terri Sewell presented two checks to the West Central Alabama Area Health Education Center (AHEC) in Demopolis.
A check of $30,000 was given to the center to purchase new equipment, as well as to recruit and train new healthcare workers. The funds were secured from the fiscal year 2022 government funding package.
The other check was $1 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Rural Communities Opioid Response Program to fight opioid issues among rural Alabamians.
“Organizations like the West Central Alabama Area Health Education Center have worked tirelessly to advance health equity and have transformed the lives of so many,” said Sewell in her announcement.
“I was so pleased to help secure this assistance to help them fulfill their mission, grow our health care workforce, and combat the opioid crisis here in West Central Alabama. I’m proud to call them a partner in the fight to eradicate health disparities and get our residents the quality, affordable health care they deserve.”
