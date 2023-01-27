Rep. Terri Sewell recently spoke on the House Floor to request that the Biden Administration increase the amount of funds for repairs to areas that were damaged by the Jan. 12 tornado.
In a four-minute video on her Facebook page, Sewell illustrated the impact of the tornado, noting that millions of dollars worth in damages were incurred throughout Dallas, Hale, Greene, Sumter, and Autauga where seven people were killed.
Sewell described her experience in visiting Selma and seeing the devastation wrought by the weather events that day. The Biden administration later declared a disaster for Alabama, which enabled federal help in recovery.
"I am thankful that President Biden heard our cries and expedited a major disaster declaration for the state Alabama," Sewell said. "This designation will provide critical federal resources. I am endlessly grateful to our partners at FEMA who are on the ground right now, helping my constituents."
She said that the Alabama Congressional Delegation has sent a letter to Biden to ask for an increase in assistance. The letter request that the administration to increase the federal share to 100% of the "total eligible costs."
"We need this," Sewell said. "We need this desperately. "I also thank the many mayors and residents of surrounding communities who offered a helping hand. We are indeed resilient people in Alabama's seventh congressional district and nothing about that will change."
"Out of this destruction I know that we have a unique opportunity to reimagine Selma and the surrounding areas and to build back better and stronger than before."
See the video here.
