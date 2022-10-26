Applications are being taken for students to enter into the spring 2023 internships at the Washington D.C. and district offices of Rep. Terri Sewell.
Internships are available for junior/senior college students or recent graduates with ties to the seventh district or to Alabama being preferred.
Once selected interns will have the opportunity to learn more about the functions of a congressional office.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.
