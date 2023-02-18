U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell will host a Disaster Assistance Resource Fair at the Edmundite Missions Community Center in Selma on Thursday.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., individuals impacted by the Jan. 12 storms will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from a variety of agencies, organizations, nonprofits, and insurance companies to learn about the resources available to them and their families and get their questions answered. No RSVP is necessary to attend.
Representatives from the following organizations (and others) will be in attendance:
- FEMA
- Small Business Administration
- Dallas County EMA
- State of Alabama Volunteer Services
- USDA Rural Development
- United Way
- American Red Cross
- Samaritan's Purse
- Black Belt Community Foundation
- Legal Services of Alabama
- Selma Housing Authority
- ALFA Insurance
- State Farm
