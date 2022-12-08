Rep. Terri Sewell welcomed several quilters from Gee's Bend to Washington D.C. and moderated a discussion with Etsy and Nest on entrepreneurship.
"With their gorgeous stitch work and world renowned tapestries, the Gee’s Bend Quilters have carried on their ancestors’ barrier-breaking legacy, propelled their small community into the global spotlight, and used their craft to create a pathway toward economic independence," Sewell said on her Facebook page.
Sewell said that the Gee's Bend quilters have partnered with Etsy and Nest to sell their products.
The quilter's of Gee's Bend in Wilcox County are known for carrying on the tradition since the time of slavery and the American Civil War. A quilting festival hosted in Gee's Bend was held on Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.