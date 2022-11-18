On Nov. 22 Rep. Terri Sewell will stop by Choctaw and Marengo counties as part of her Congress in Your Community tour.
The public is invited to town halls in both counties to ask questions and voice concerns.
The first will be the Lisman Town Hall in Choctaw County at 11 a.m. This building is located at 9481 Crowell Drive.
At 2 p.m. Sewell will be at Rooster Hall in Demopolis in Marengo County. She will make an announcement of federal funding to the West Central Alabama Area Health Education Center to fight against the opioid crisis.
Rooster Hall is located at 216 North Walnut Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.