Selma Housing Authority (SHA) CEO Kennard Randolph has completed a national executive director program hosted by Rutgers University in partnership with the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association (PHADA).
Randolph was among 46 directors to take part in the Executive Director Education Program (EDEP).
"The EDEP explores a wealth of critical housing executive management issues that include, but are not limited to: Ethics, Financial Management, Legal Issues, Maintenance Management, Personnel Management, Procurement and Contract Management, and Public Relations/Communications," said a press release from SHA.
"This professional development series extensively examines the critical functions of the executive director’s position and provides a structured environment for each leader to sharpen their management skills and enhance their knowledge."
Additionally, Randolph served in the professional development committee for PHADA.
“I gained a wealth of knowledge while exploring principles of executive leadership and developed a network of affluent housing executives who share the common goal of creating better housing opportunities and accommodations for all,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.