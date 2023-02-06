Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will partner with Rural Health Medical Program, Inc. (RHMPI) on Friday for a pediatric mobile unit at George Washington Carver Heights from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Services will include wellbeing checks (blood pressure, hearing, seeing, etc.), lab work referrals, sick child visits, testing (rapid COVID, flu, strep, respiratory, and STIs). Tests will take a one to two days turnaround for results.
Follow ups for immunizations and lab works can be done by visiting the RHMPI center at 101 Park Place in Selma or calling 334-877-1490.
Participants are asked to bring insurance cards to the mobile unit.
