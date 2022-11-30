Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a meeting on Dec. 8 and on Dec. 15 on their intention to apply for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration or RAD.
"The RAD program allows us to move properties from the Public Housing program to the Section 8 program," said a statement from SHA on Facebook. "This transition will provide us the ability to obtain financing to make necessary improvements."
SHA's statement said that the move would upgrade kitchens, bathrooms and others "to a feasible extent" with electrical, plumbing and HVAC. These will, however, not apply to George Washington Carver Homes (GWCH).
"For [GWCH], our hope is that we will be able to lower the density by building some replacement housing off-site and possibly develop new housing back on the site at a future time," SHA says.
SHA will hold the meetings to review the rights of the residents, as well as likely partnering with a co-developer to finance the upgrades. Residents are not being asked to relocated.
A meeting will be held at Rangedale Community Center on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. and at Valley Creek Community Center on Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.
For additional information, see the statement here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.