The Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will host a Housing Choice Voucher Landlord Symposium for landlords in Dallas and Wilcox counties at Wallace College Community College Selma (WCCS).
The symposium seeks to educate landlords in Dallas and Wilcox counties on helping low-income families.
The event will be held at the Hank Sanders Technology Center on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. The center is located at 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway, Lecture Room 112 in Selma.
