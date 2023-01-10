You no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama.
A new law making Alabama what is commonly called a “constitutional carry” state took effect Jan. 1. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum, who said he has some concerns about the new law, said three scenarios could happen with the new law.
One scenario is shootings could increase because more people are carrying guns and disagreements might escalate to the point of gunfire. Or there may be fewer gun-related crimes because bad guys will be less likely to commit crimes because more citizens are carrying firearms. The third scenario is nothing changes. “Only time will tell,” Granthum said.
