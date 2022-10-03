Montgomery Police have opened an investigation after a shooting resulted in one being killed and one with life-threatening injuries.
According to Alabama News Network police discovered a man identified as Reginald Woods, 23, dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured man's name has not been released.
The report states that the shooting took place near the intersection of Taft and Malvern streets.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-241-2651.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
