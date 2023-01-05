An 18-year-old teenager was killed and two juveniles were injured after a shooting in Montgomery on Tuesday night.
According to AL.com police and fire medics received a call at 11:45 p.m. after the three who were shot entered a hospital.
18-year-old Willie Grant died of his injury. The shooting reportedly happened at the 2800 block of Chatwood Street.
No suspects have been arrested and no additional details have been released by authorities.
