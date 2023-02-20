Alabama Baptist highlighted Siloam Baptist Church's 200th anniversary in their recent publication.
The Marion church held a special service Jan. 22 with guest preacher Thomas Fletcher challenging the members to discuss the church's future and Perry County's future.
Read more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.