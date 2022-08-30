The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will host a Loans 101 web event on Sept. 6.
The topic will be "Access to capital" and will discuss the following:
- Understand core eligibility and requirements for all SBA loans.
- Understand the general difference between SBA loan programs.
- Identify resource partners who can assist with loan applications.
- Identify the next steps on how to apply.
- Identify best practices for loan approval.
Click here to register for the event, which will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
