The U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Small Business Saturday encourages the public to shop local on Nov. 26.
"Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion according to the 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express," says a page on the event on the SBA's website.
Click here to find a participating small business, as well as information for small business owners.
