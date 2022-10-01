Selma's Walmart closed on Saturday night due to a small fire in a back section of the store.
A deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed reports from social media that a small fire was put out in the paper goods aisle of Selma's Walmart on Highland Avenue. The fire was small and easily contained, but employees and customers were evacuated into the parking lot and the store did not reopen immediately.
Some speculate the fire was done as a copycat of a challenge on TikTok, but that has not been confirmed. Other fires have been set in paper products aisles of Walmarts in North Carolina and Atlanta. A 14-year-old was charged with first-degree arson for the Atlanta fire in August that reached the roof and caused major damage.
The Selma Sun will update this report as more information is obtained.
