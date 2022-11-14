Principals and teachers from across Alabama gathered at Sophia P. Kingston on Nov. 3 to observe reading instruction that had gained SPK the title of a Science of Reading Spotlight School.
During the visit, educators observed classrooms, sat in on a roundtable discussion and provided feedback on their notices.
Frederick Hardy, principal at Southside Primary, said the meeting was very informative and plans on implementing some of the strategies at his school.
SPK Principal Tamara Nelson got some surprising news during the meeting as well. Dr. Ozella Ford announced that Sophia P. Kingston was no longer a full-support school and had the highest second and third grade reading scores in the system. SPK faculty and staff plan to celebrate this high accomplishment with a parade around the community.
Principal Nelson stated they are committed to student success at Kingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.