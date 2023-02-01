South University in Savannah, Georgia is partnering with Wallace Community College Selma (WCCS) and Alabama State University (ASU) to expand minority access to education and healthcare.
"These agreements have great potential and exemplify universities working together to establish programs responsive to the needs of students, minorities, and their communities," said Vice Chancellor and Provost at South University.
According to a press release from South University a memorandum of understanding or MOU was set to be signed with ASU this morning for the ASU Minority Pharmacy Grant.
The press release stated that the grant was aimed at lowering the number of what was described as "pharmacy deserts" in low-income and minority-populated areas.
"Advancing this work is consistent with the work I've always championed to eradicate the social determinants of health," said Singletary. "We are passionate about supporting the students of ASU on their journeys into pharmacy, and thus, giving back to the needs of the Montgomery community."
Another MOU is set be signed tomorrow at WCCS with the aim to "advance" the education of students. The press release notes that the amount of poverty in Selma is reportedly 182.81% higher than the national average.
"Woven into the fabric of our country's history, Selma is a pivotal piece. We are optimistic and honored to create opportunities for minority students to advance their education and further contribute to the community of Selma," Singletary said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.