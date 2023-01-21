Southside High School's Air Force Junior ROTC is hosting a blood drive on Jan. 30 in partnership with LifeSouth.
The AFJROTC is welcoming the community ages 17 and older from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to the Southside High School gym, 7975 US Highway 80.
Donors need to bring ID and weigh at least 110 pounds.
LifeSouth Community Blood Center is a nonprofit blood bank serving local hospitals. Blood from LifeSouth goes to local, major hospitals such as Jackson, Baptist Medical Center South and East in Montgomery.
All blood types are needed. Those giving blood also get results for COVID antibodies.
For more information, contact Melinda Hinds at 334-280-0803.
