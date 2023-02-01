Southside High School faced the Wetumpka Indians Tuesday night (Jan. 31) on their home court. The Lady Panthers went up against former Keith Lady Bear Harriet Winchester and her varsity girls basketball program.
The Lady Indians kept the game relatively close until the second half, when the Class 3A fourth ranked Lady Panthers began to run away with the lead, ultimately taking a 53-30 win. The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by senior Jakeria Robinson with 18 points. Junior LaTerika Edwards added 15 points. The Lady Indians was led in scoring by Z. Fannin with 24 points.
“Great team win,” Lady Panthers Head Coach Cedric Brown said. “We’re having to do some interesting things with the rotation by mixing it up a lot on defense, but the young ladies are very attentive and yet still hungry. Tonight our toughness was on full display. We really didn’t have a good first half shooting the ball, but I told them at halftime about turning the defensive pressure up that created easy offense that got us to the line and easy layups. We still need to do a better job at the foul line because we had to have left at least 15-20 points unaccounted for. But we’ll be better.”
Lady Indians Head Coach Harriet Winchester said, “We came out aggressive in spurts that helped us stay in the game, but then we backed away from the pressure that allowed Southside to get steals and easy lays.”
Southside boys were able to pull away from the Indians around the second quarter, and they never looked back. The Panthers defeated the Indians 65-44. The Panthers were led in scoring by Roosevelt Towns, who finished with 19 points. D. Smith added 17, and L. Milhouse added 12 points. The Indians were led in scoring by M. Owens, who finished with 12 points.
Southside will play their last regular season game at home on Thursday against Demopolis at 4:30 p.m.
